JUDGE RULED SALARIES FAIR, SAID CLERK & MASTER LAWSUIT WAS ‘FRIVOLOUS’

In the ongoing legal action by Clerk and Master Charlene Brown to secure higher pay for her deputy clerk, a judge ruled last week in favor of respondent Mayor Terry Richardson and Perry County.

Brown was represented by two attorneys, Melanie Totty Cagle and John Colley III; Mayor Richardson’s counsel was James Duncan.

Following a day and a half of testimony, Judge Robert Jones, who serves the neighboring 22nd District, ruled that the salary paid Deputy Clerk Paula Treadwell was sufficient.

In his ruling—delivered moments after closing statements by attorneys—Judge Jones said typically the court would take the matter under advisement and issue a written finding a few weeks later.

However, Judge Jones chose to render his decision last Tuesday, December 12, at the conclusion of the trial, as he put it, as a matter of “civility and to avoid future litigation.”

The judge said that Treadwell’s salaries—$22,600 in 2015-16, and $23,600 in 2016-17, with future $1,000 raises annually based on years of service—were fair and that “people in Perry County are willing to do that work for that pay.”

The judge said he believed Treadwell’s employee worth was the requested amount, but that her current salary combined with county-paid retirement and the offer of assistance with health insurance premiums put her total pay package in the $30,000 range.

However, Judge Jones did not stop there.

In his closing remarks Judge Jones brought up a case from another county in which a sheriff had sued local government. He said the judge in that case ruled the lawsuit frivolous and ordered the sheriff to personally pay his own legal fees.

In past instances of the Brown vs. county lawsuits, legal fees for both sides were paid with public funds.

Judge Jones said of Brown’s multiple legal actions against the county: “Filing of lawsuits every year is ill-advised and bordering on frivolous.”

When asked by Colley if the judge was making that ruling, Judge Jones said he did find the lawsuit frivolous in light of previous settlements.

As to the disposition of legal fees, the judge is expected to issue a written order in the coming weeks.

Petitioner Brown’s attorneys called witnesses who testified about salaries paid to similar positions in city and county government which were higher than that being paid Treadwell.

Brown’s attorneys also argued that the salary paid Marcia Holder, who has the title of Chief Accountant/Budget Director, was not in line with the county’s approved pay policy since she made considerably more.

On the stand, Mayor Richardson called Holder’s position the “most important” one in county government—other than elected officials—because she prepared the budget and handled finances for multiple offices, not just one.

Mayor Richardson said Holder is not considered a deputy clerk and the pay policy does not apply.

Those statements by the Mayor were supported by testimony from two County Commissioners: J.B. Trull and Blake Skelton.

As part of the defense, the respondent presented figures from counties of comparable size. Perry County’s population is 7,915, with 102 pending chancery court cases handled by the Clerk and Master’s office, according to statistics presented in court.

Mayor Sloan Stewart confirmed on the stand that Moore County’s population is around 6,300 and that his county has 93 chancery court cases pending. He also testified that Moore County has a part-time deputy Clerk and Master who is paid $3,000 per year.

George Clark, Mayor of Houston County (population of about 8,200 with 154 pending chancery court cases), testified that his county had a deputy Clerk and Master being paid $18,500 in the 2016-17 fiscal year.

In closing arguments, Colley maintained that Treadwell should be granted a salary that would “keep her in her position.” He said comparing Perry with other counties was “apples and oranges,” and that the court should decide what salary was needed to hire a competent deputy Clerk and Master and keep the person in that position.

Duncan told the court in his closing statement that the pay policy adopted by the county is the “best indicator” of what deputy clerks should be paid, and that Perry County already pays deputies more, based on population, than the other counties considered.

The current pay policy tops out at $28,600 for the non-elected deputy clerks, with any future raises tied to the percentage ordered by the state for elected officials in those offices.

County Commissioner Rodger Barber, who was also called to testify, told the Review after the conclusion of the trial that he and fellow Commissioners had been hesitant to comment while legalities were pending, but that now he could make a statement.

Barber said that he had been worried about the outcome of the case on behalf of the taxpayers. He said a win by the Clerk and Master would have set a precedent and resulted in raises for all deputy positions that would cost the taxpayers as much as $140,000 per year, plus fixed charges and the cost of benefits.