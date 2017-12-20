DONNIE EDWIN WESTBROOKS

Mr. Westbrooks, 75, of Cookeville, died Friday, December 8, 2017, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. A funeral service was held Tuesday, December 12, 2017, 1:00 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ, with Buddy Johnson officiating. Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Burial was at Cookeville City Cemetery. He was born in Perry County, the son of Mildred Duncan Westbrooks, who survives, and the late James Westbrooks. He was a longtime member and Deacon at Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ where he served as leader of the Young at Heart. He retired as Area Manager of East Tennessee Natural Gas Company with forty years of service. He was a former President of Cookeville Jaycees and Cookeville Country Club. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Oneida Hinson. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of fifty-six years, Lacquita Byrd Westbrooks; a daughter, Lori (Wade) Kendrick of Madison, Alabama; grandchildren, Kevin, Jonathan, and Kaylee Beth Kendrick; a sister, Janie Marrs of Lobelville; two brothers, Bruce (Brenda) Westbrooks of Clifton, and Darryl (Lucille) Westbrooks of Lobelville; and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Happy Haven Children’s Home, 2311 Wakefield Drive, or Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ Mission Fund, 521 South Jefferson Avenue, both in Cookeville, TN 38501.