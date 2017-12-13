TRULL ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR COMMISSION SEAT

Lynn Trull announces this week that he is a candidate for a seat on the Perry County Commission from the Sixth District. He issued the following statement to voters:

“My name is Lynn Trull. I am excited to announce my candidacy for Commissioner of Perry County’s Sixth District.

“Many of you know me, but for those who don’t, I am a Christian, lifelong resident of Lobelville, proud father of four kids, and a husband to the most wonderful woman in the world.

“I graduated from Perry County High School in 2001. I am the son of Michael and Carol Trull. My grandparents are the late Earl Trull and Ruth Trull, and Cheryle Tinin and the late K.O. Tinin.

“I would like to share why I have decided to pursue the seat of County Commissioner in the Sixth District. I believe anyone that is able to serve this great country, state, county, city, and the great people within each of these areas should do so.

“This has weighed heavily on my heart so I decided to campaign in hopes that I would have the opportunity to serve the wonderful people of Lobelville and Perry County.

“If elected I would use my experience in business, local organization involvement, management of a non-profit organization, as well as input or concerns from the citizens, to help make decisions for the people in Lobelville and Perry County.

“I hope to visit most of the residents in the Sixth District before the election to give you the opportunity to share your thoughts and to answer any questions that you may have.

“Thank you for taking the time to read this and I hope that I can earn your votes and serve you in the role of County Commissioner.”