SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on the 31st day of March, 2017, by deed of trust recorded in Trust Deed Book 122, Page 331, Register’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee, ANTHONY KEARNEY AND WIFE, DONNA KEARNEY, did convey in trust to RICKY L. WOOD, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a certain promissory note, said indebtedness being more particularly described in said deed of trust; and

WHERAS, on the 6th day of December, 2017, per the terms contained in said deed of trust, TOMMY L. GRAHAM AND DAVID C. RICHARDSON, d/b/a GRAHAM & RICHARDSON PROPERTIES, appointed John H. Carroll as Substitute Trustee, said substitution being of record in Book 124, Page 396, in the Office of ther Register of Deeds for Perry County, Tennessee; and

WHEREAS, because certain terms of the Deed of Trust have not been complied with the entire amount thereof has been declared due and payable in accordance with the terms of said note and trust deed; and

WHEREAS, the owner and holder of said indebtedness, TOMMY L. GRAHAM AND DAVID C. RICHARDSON, d/b/a GRAHAM & RICHARDSON PROPERTIES, has called upon the undersigned Trustee to foreclose said deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof and to sell said real estate in satisfaction thereof.

NOW, therefore, notice is hereby given that by virtue of the authority vested in me by said deed of trust, I will on the Fifth (5th) day of January, 2018, at 8:30 o’clock a.m., offer for sale and sell at the South door of the County courthouse in Linden, Perry County, Tennessee, to the highest, last and best bidder for cash in hand, the following described property, lying in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, to-wit:

Beginning at a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap stamped “Hinson LS 2034” (typical of all iron rods referred to herein as set) set on the northerly right­ of-way of State Highway 438 West (50-foot wide right-of-way) at the southwest corner of Billy and Patricia Tharp (Deed Book D-9, Page 711), the same being the southeast corner of the remaining portion of Tract I of Graham and Richardson Properties (Deed Book D-1, Page 548) and the southeast corner of the tract herein described, and runs; thence with said State Highway 438 West northerly right-of-way as follows, North 58 degrees 36 minutes 14 seconds West, 71.34 feet to a point; thence with a curve to the left having a radius of 1333.98 feet, an arc length of 456.4I feet, and a chord bearing and distance of North 68 degrees 24 minutes 20 seconds West, 454.19 feet to a point; thence North 78 degrees 12 minutes 26 seconds West, 396.23 feet to a point; thence with a curve to the left having a radius of 4195.73 feet, an arc length of 79.41 feet, and a chord bearing and distance of North 78 degrees 44 minutes 57 seconds West, 79.41 feet to a point; thence North 79 degrees 17 minutes 29 seconds West, 282.42 feet to an iron rod set; thence leaving said northerly right-of-way, North 04 degrees 17 minutes 58 seconds East, 3068.83 feet with a severance line of the aforementioned Graham and Richardson Properties parcel to a marked 16-inch hickory on the easterly line of Gene and Beverly Strickland (Deed Book Z-28, Page 651); thence with said easterly line as follows, North 89 degrees 21 minutes 01 seconds East, 257.63 feet to a marked 6-inch cedar; thence North 83 degrees 56 minutes 56 seconds East, 200.77 feet to a marked 10-inch red oak; thence North 79 degrees 17 minutes 24 seconds East, 181.23 feet to a marked 12-inch mountain oak; thence South 85 degrees 19 minutes 51 seconds East, 119.36 feet to a marked 6-inch ironwood; thence North 83 degrees 08 minutes 16 seconds East, 230.74 feet to a marked 16-inch black oak; thence North 85 degrees 49 minutes 27 seconds East, 591.49 feet to a marked 8-inch mountain oak at the northwest corner of the aforementioned Tharp parcel; thence with the westerly line of said parcel as follows, South 55 degrees 45 minutes S1 seconds West, 536.83 feet to a marked 6-inch sourwood; thence South 16 degrees 24 minutes 38 seconds West, 132.21 feet to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap (RLS 2393) found; thence South 10 degrees 16 minutes 20 seconds West, 842.11 feet to a marked 14-inch mountain oak; thence South 13 degrees 21 minutes 06 seconds West, 346.72 feet to a marked 18-inch beech; thence South 20 degrees 23 minutes 56 seconds East, 293.76 feet to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap (RLS 2393) found; thence South 02 degrees 55 minutes 02 seconds East, 639.82 feet to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap (RLS 2393) found; thence South 03 degrees 49 minutes 07 seconds East, 249.10 feet a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap (RLS 2393) found; thence South 02 degrees 49 minutes 19 seconds West, 425.43 feet a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap (RLS 2393) found; thence South 15 degrees 21 minutes 29 seconds East, 225.61 feet a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap (RLS 2393) found; thence South 26 degrees 30 minutes 15 seconds West, 82.34 feet to a marked 14-inch walnut; thence South 18 degrees 09 minutes 52 seconds West, 61.37 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Containing 84.38 acres within these bounds as determined by a Category I Survey done by Ronald C. Hinson (TN RLS 2034) using magnetic bearings taken on October 19, 2016.

This being the same property conveyed to Anthony Kearney and wife, Donna Kearney by Warranty Deed of Tommy L. Graham and David C. Richardson, D/B/A Graham and Richardson Properties, recorded in Deed Book D-24, Page 651, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Said land described herein will be conveyed subject to the rights of the United States to redeem land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. 7425(d)(1) and/or is subject to the right of the State of Tennessee to redeem land as provided for in T.C.A. 67-1-1433(c)(1). Said sale will be free from the right of homestead and dower, the same having been waived in said deed of trust.

Said sale will be subject to any oral announcements made on the date of said sale. Additionally, said sale is subject to all covenants, easements, restrictions, reservations, conditions, liens, unpaid taxes and assessments (plus interest and penalties), if any, of record against the above-described property.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time set for the sale herein.

This notice shall be published in the Buffalo River Review , a newspaper published in Perry County, Tennessee, on three (3) successive weeks.

WITNESS my hand this the 6th day of December, 2017.

JOHN H. CARROLL, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

O. BOX 45

LINDEN, TN 37096

(931)-589-2167

B 12/27

.