STEVEN RAY MILLER

Mr. Miller, 44, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at his residence. A graveside service was held Sunday, December 3, 2017, 1:00 p.m. with family and friends. He was born in Camden, the son of Sam E. Miller of Lobelville, who survives, and the late Rachel Coblentz Clark. He was a 1991 graduate of Perry County High School and was a former employee of Bates Fabricating and Perry County Nursing Home. He loved working on his family genealogy, loved his dogs, and was an exceptional artist. In addition to his father, survivors include a brother, Dennis Leegan of McEwen; four sisters, Carolyn Shanes, Judy Miller, Bobbette Miller, and Annette Miller, all of Lobelville; special nieces and nephews, Jescina Miller, Jordan Miller, Jonathon Miller, and Presley Ruggles, all of Lobelville; and his best friend, Bruce Howard of Lobelville and Harlin, Kentucky.