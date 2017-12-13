ROBERT LEE “CHUB” MACKIN

Mr. Mackin, 63, of Linden, died Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Monday, December 4, 2017, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home with Hoyt Kirk and Rick Cottrell officiating. Burial was at Woods-Treadwell Cemetery. He was born in Hohenwald, the son of Erma “Dean” Pipkin Lomax, and the late Hillard Mackin. He was a 1972 graduate of Perry County High School. He worked at Young Touchstone, Fisher TEAMLINDEN, and Johnson Controls. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Blackwell Mackin. Survivors include his daughters, Felicia Mackin and Amber (Dylan) Mackin; brothers, Bobby (Beverly) Mackin of Lobelville, and Darrell (Leigh Ann) Lomax of Linden; nieces, Shonda Pevahouse, Tonya Pevahouse, and Cheyenna Lomax; nephews, Dustin Mackin, and Grant and Ethen Lomax; and a host of other loving family members and friends.