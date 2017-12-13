PATRICIA KAY ELKINS YOUNG JACKSON

Mrs. Jackson, 57, of Linden, died Monday, December 4, 2017. A funeral services was held Thursday, December 7, 2017, 1:00 p.m., at Whitwell United Methodist Church, with Carolyn Parnell and Johnny Westbrook officiating. Burial was at Roberts Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of Patsy Nell Elkins, who survives, and the late Bobby Edwards Elkins. She was a very talented carpenter, musician, and mechanic. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Jackson, and granddaughter, Kensley Holder. Survivors, in addition to her mother, include her children, Clint (Sabrina) Young and Misty (Darrin) Holder; grandchildren, Gracie Holder, Carson Young, Brinley Holder, and Alyssa Young; a sister, Trevenia “Chigger” (Kenneth) Autry; brother, Bobby D. “Hoss” Elkins; and a host of other loving family members and friends.