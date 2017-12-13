MICHAEL WAYNE RODGERS

Mr. Rodgers, 57, died Monday, October 30, 2017, at Portland Medical Center in Maine. A celebration of his life will be held in 2018. He was born in Great Falls, Montana, the son of the late Carlos Rodgers, Sr. and Eileen Rodgers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, the late Edd and Myrtle Rodgers, formerly of Linden. Survivors include his wife, Lorri McHugh Rodgers; a son, Kristofer (Lauren Maclean) Rodgers; a daughter, Taylor (fiance Bjorn Hjelmeland) Rodgers; beloved dog, Cooper; brother, Carlos (Donna) Rodgers, Jr.; and nieces, Carley and Cassie Rodgers. Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation online or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611, or online.