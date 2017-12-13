MARGIE MARIE DENTON HARDER

Ms. Harder, 80, of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Linden, died Sunday, December 3, 2017. A memorial service was held Saturday, December 9, 2017, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. She was born in Hardin County, the daughter of Ruth Hinson Denton, who survives, and the late Ernest Denton. She was a retired cafeteria worker. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by brothers, Paul and Sam Denton. Survivors, in addition to her mother, include her sons, Barry (Whitney) Harder, Billy (Deborah) Harder, and Tim (Michelle) Harder; daughter, Angel (Brian) Moore; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Betty Todd and Mary Ellen Baker; and a host of other loving family members and friends.