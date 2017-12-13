LINDEN CHRISTMAS PARADE IS TOMORROW

The Linden Christmas Parade will be held tomorrow, Thursday, December 14, 7:00 p.m., on Main Street. This year’s theme is “Holiday Heroes.”

Line-up will begin at 6:00 in the Village Pizza parking lot on Highway 13. Al entries should plan to be on time.

Categories include: Emergency Vehicles, Classic Cars, Individual Class, Business/Industrial Class, Education/Religious Class. Awards will be presented at the Community Center following the parade.

The Grand Marshal will be “Remembering WWII.”

Contact Parade Chairmen for more info: Barry Arnold, 593-2943, or Chuck Beasley, 615-330-4113. Presented by the Town of Linden and Perry County Shriner’s Club.

The official lighting of the Perry County Courthouse Christmas tree will be held at 6:00 p.m. preceding the parade. Ornaments on the tree were made by pre-K through third grade students at Linden Elementary and Lobelville School.