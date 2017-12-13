FOUR LOCALS ARRESTED ON NARCOTICS CHARGE

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested four individuals for the sale of narcotics:

–Clarence Walker Jr., 35: sale of methamphetamine .5 grams or more; delivery of methamphetamine .5 grams or more; sale of methamphetamine .5 grams or more; sale of methamphetamine .5 grams or more. Bond set at $60,000.

–Joe Edwin Rainey, 76: two counts of sale of Lortab.

–Shanna Marie Majors, 39: Sale of Methamphetamine .5 grams or more; Delivery of Methamphetamine .5 grams or more. Bond set at $25,000.

Deon Richardson, 21: three counts of casual exchange. Bond set at $7.500.

The arrests stem from a lengthy investigation and indictments issued by the November 2017 Grand Jury.

Sheriff Nick Weems stated that Walker was currently out on bond awaiting trial for the exact same charges in Perry County over a year ago.

“These people are clearly not learning their lesson” the Sheriff said.

Sheriff Weems said that Chief Deputy Rosson and other officers are working diligently to rid Perry County of this problem.

“I would like to commend my Chief Deputy and team of officers for all their efforts in trying to make our community a safer place,” the Sheriff said.