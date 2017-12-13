ELECTRIC PRICES TAKING A JUMP

Electric prices are taking a jump in December.

The increase is attributed to Tennessee Valley Authority’s higher, seasonal (winter rate).

The impact on Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative residential members using 1200 kilowatt-hours is paying $2.20 more than they did for the same amount of energy in November.

The combined energy charge and TVA Fuel Cost adjustment has MLEC residential members paying $0.08637 per kilowatt-hour, which is slightly less than this time last year.

What’s a homeowner to do?

–Turn off unnecessary lights and other equipment when not in use.

–Use a power strip on televisions and other electronics.

–Get a free eScore energy audit. (Audit is free and gives energy saving tips. Plus, you can get rebates and free light bulbs in the deal.)

–Add insulation to your attic and earn up to $750 in rebates, plus use less energy.

Need more easy to follow energy saving tips? Ask MLEC for a copy of the “101 Ways to Save” brochure today.