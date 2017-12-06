YOU’RE INVITED TO COMMUNITY CANDLELIGHT SERVICE

A Community Candlelight Service will be held this year on Christmas Eve from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. for all Perry Countians that are in town and able to attend.

This special event includes Christmas music by local talent Alfredo, “The Christmas Story” told by Pastor Matthew McKnight, an impromptu Children’s Choir for kids in attendance, as well as a Christmas Prayer & Blessing by Pastor Randy Young.

The evening will end with a Candlelight Ceremony as the audience joins in singing “Silent Night” with friends, family, and neighbors.

The event will be held at the Worship Center of Linden Valley Baptist Conference Center with plenty of seating and parking.

Event coordinator Pastor Jim Cain stated, “We want anyone and everyone to come celebrate this one-hour Candlelight Service. If you have guests in town and are not eating at that time, what a great way to spend time with family and friends as we celebrate this festive but holy season called Christmas.

“We will welcome you, smile with you, sing with you, and reflect on where we came from while being reminded of our purpose. We have a lot of folks involved from different faiths and walks of life; everyone will feel welcome,” Cain went on to say.

The order of service: pre-service Christmas music by Alfredo, opening welcome and prayer, audience Christmas carols, Children’s Christmas Sing-a-Long, special music presentation, “The Christmas Story,” Christmas prayer and blessing, and Candlelight Ceremony.

The evening is free to the public,and will start promptly at 5:00.

Linden Valley Baptist Conference Center is located at 1225 Baptist Camp Road, seven miles from Linden going south on Highway 13 towards Waynesboro)

For more information about the service, contact FaithBaptistLinden.com, email FaithBaptistpc@gmail.com, or call 931.589.2941.