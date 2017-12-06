TUCKER ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR PERRY COUNTY MAYOR

Andy Tucker is a candidate for Perry County Mayor subject to the 2018 election. He released the following statement to voters:

“I am very pleased and honored to announce my candidacy for Mayor of Perry County. I am a lifetime resident of Perry County, graduating from Perry County High School in 1982. I am the son of Billy and Sue Tucker, and the grandson of the late Frank and Vera Tucker, and Douglas and Early Gilbert.

“It will be a great privilege to serve my county as County Mayor. Most importantly, the primary role for the mayor should be to be an advocate for the people of the county, and to be available to all citizens for whatever issues, ideas, and help that is needed. My promise is to work hard for all communities within Perry County and to bring new opportunities to the people of the county.

“I have gone to school and worked with many of you, along with coaching many of your kids and grandkids in various sports. Over the next several months I will be visiting the people of Perry County, listening to concerns, suggestions, and ideas that I can take into the Mayor office, if elected. At this time, I would like to take the opportunity to ask for the support of the people of Perry County to help bring new ideas and opportunities to Perry County.

“I am looking forward to a good campaign, meeting and working with the citizens, and tackling the challenges that face us.”