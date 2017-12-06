SMITH WANTED BY PERRY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to locate and arrest Timothy Smith, a fugitive from justice wanted on a variety of charges.

Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review that the public’s cooperation will be appreciated—and conversely, anyone caught harboring or transporting Smith will be prosecuted.

Authorities believe Smith is being hidden at different locations in the Deerpoint Campground area or at other spots, possibly in Lobelville.

Smith has been on the run since early November when he fled the scene of an auto accident following a high speed chase from deputies.

He is wanted for violation of probation, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and aggravated criminal trespassing.

Smith, said Sheriff Weems, may have altered his appearance. The forty-five year old white male is described as 5’11”, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. His last known address was Deerpoint Drive, Lobelville.

If you have information about Smith’s whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 589-8803 or dispatch at 589-3911. All information will be kept confidential.