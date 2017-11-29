THP SERGEANT SMITH IS RETIRING DECEMBER 1

THP Sergeant Lee Smith is saying good-bye to his career with the Tennessee Highway Patrol on December 1st.

When asked about his decision for retirement, Trooper Smith replied, “It’s been a great career. One of the greatest blessings in my life has been serving the citizens of the great state of Tennessee as a Sergeant with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“I’ve been a Tennessee State Trooper since I was 21 years old. After serving over 30 years and being in my prime, I felt it was time for me to seek out what God has planned for the next journey in my life. We get one life here on earth and it’s what we decide to do with that life that matters.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the finest, most dedicated and professional individuals, and I will truly miss them. But for now, I’m looking forward to just being a granddaddy and spending time with my grandchildren, Octavia and Atticus.”

Lee and his wife Kim live in his childhood home on Marsh Creek. They are members of Faith Baptist Church, where Lee serves as a Deacon. They have two children, Chris (married to Kristin Blackwell) and Ashley (married to Cody Warren).