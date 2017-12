The first annual “Stuff the Cruiser” will be held this Friday, December 1, 2017, and your help is needed. A patrol car will be available for community members to stuff with items for Christmas. The drive is accepting coats, toys and non-perishable food items. Everything collected will go to local families in need. The patrol car will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Cash Express parking lot, 136 Lobelville Highway, Linden.