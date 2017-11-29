SALLY FRANCES ALLEN WEBB

Mrs. Webb, 88, of Linden, died Monday, November 20, 2017, at NHC Place at The Trace. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late George Carroll Allen and Bertha Leona Middleton Allen. She was retired from Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative Linden office. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, G.T. Webb; sisters, Maurine Allen and Daisy McGee; a brother, Joe E. Allen; and a nephew, Thomas McGee. Survivors include her stepdaughter, Emily Webb; nephew, Patrick (Marilyn) McGee; great nieces, Lauren McGee and Meredith Bennett; and a host of other loving family members and friends.