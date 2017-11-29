PERRY CO. MAN PLED GUILTY TO FILING FALSE TAX RETURN

Michael Dunavant, United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee and Tracey D. Montano, Special Agent in Charge, IRS-Criminal Investigation announced today that Joel Anthony Bunch, of Clifton, has pleaded guilty to one count of Filing a False Federal Income Tax Return.

On February 21, 2017, Bunch was charged with Filing False Federal Income Tax Returns in an eight-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury in Jackson.

According to the indictment, Bunch filed false U.S. Corporation Income Tax Returns for the tax years 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013, by underreporting the corporation’s gross receipts.

Bunch also filed false U.S. Individual Income Tax Returns for tax years 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013, by underreporting gross receipts on his Schedule C, Profit or Loss from Business.

During the hearing, Bunch pled guilty to Count Eight of the indictment charging him with filing a false U.S. Individual Income Tax Return for tax year 2013.

At that time, Bunch owned Bunch Forest Products, located in Clifton, and was the sole person responsible for the business record keeping.

Bunch caused his paid tax return preparer to underreport his gross receipts for 2013, by depositing business income into his personal bank account, cashing income checks, and knowingly providing incomplete and inaccurate information to his paid preparer.

As a result, Bunch’s 2013 gross receipts were underreported by $27,317, resulting in an additional tax due and owing of $8,361.

The Internal Revenue Service–Criminal Division investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. Wilson is prosecuting the case on the government’s behalf.