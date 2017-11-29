MARY JO KING BEASLEY

Mrs. Beasley, 91, of Linden, died November 20, 2017. A funeral service was held Friday, November 24, 2017, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Howard Trull and Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at the Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Mary Lee Bromley King and Byron Clyde King. Her family moved to Centerville, where she lived until 1941 and then moved back to Perry County. She graduated from Perry County High School in 1945. She married Tom Beasley who was stationed in San Diego, California. They lived there, as well as in San Francisco, California and Charleston, South Carolina. Tom then was assigned Recruiting Duty in Nashville and Jackson. His military career took them to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for two years and two assignments in Yorktown, Virginia. She and the children stayed with her parents for two years while Tom served in Japan. After Tom retired in 1959, they moved the family to Perry County. They enjoyed many years traveling, spending time with family, farming, and working for the Lord at the Linden Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Alva Beasley; a sister, Byron King; and a brother, James Allison King. Survivors include a daughter, Barbara (Dean) Heady, and a son, Jeffrey Thomas (Gloria) Beasley; six grandchildren: Jason (Paige) Heady, Vanessa (Josh) Hardin, Rachel (Jeremy) Mayes, Rebekah (Jeremy) Pharr, Joel )Michelle) Heady, and Ben Beasley; and nine great grandchildren: Autumn Mayes, Nash Heady, Adleigh Mayes, Kingston Pharr, Hayden Heady, Solomon Pharr, Josiah Pharr, Madeline Pharr, and Brooks Heady.