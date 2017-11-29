MARGARET ANN RICHARDSON MONROE DILL

Mrs. Dill, 75, of Linden, died Friday, November 17, 2017, at Bethaney Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. A funeral service was held Saturday, November 25, 2017, 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Dennis Phillips officiating. Burial was at the Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Lonnie Richardson and Jessie Evans Richardson. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She worked for the Perry County School System for forty-two years, starting as a teacher’s aide and retiring as School Counselor for Linden Elementary, Linden Middle and Lobelville Schools. She also held a real estate license for several years and worked with her brother David at Richardson Real Estate. She loved to travel and visited to all fifty United States and twenty foreign countries. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Malton Richardson. Survivors include her son, Greg (Nina) Monroe, and daughter, Melanie (Terry) Gladden; grandson, Grant (Amber) Monroe; great granddaughter, Ada Monroe; step-granddaughter, Rachel (Justin) Marshall, and step-great granddaughters, Abby and Alyza Marshall; a brother, David (Diana) Richardson; nephews, Jarrod (Jennifer) Richardson, and Dee (Tracy) Richardson, a niece, PJ (Mark) Bates; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Miss Margaret Scholarship Fund at the Bank of Perry County.