LORETTA (RITA) M. ALEXA

Ms. Alexa, 82, of Linden, died Thursday, November 16, 2017, at Perry Community Hospital. Williams Funeral Home, Columbia, assisted with arrangements. She was born in Tarkio, Missouri, the daughter of the late Joseph and Reta Allen. As a young girl, she relocated to St. Augustine, Florida, with her parents and brother. She began a family of her own and raised five children. They enjoyed beach camping trips, fishing, and spending time on Anastasia Island. She taught art classes at the Florida State School for the Deaf and Blind. Later in life, she and her beloved “Ronnie” (Ronald L. Borton) worked and traveled throughout the United States and around the world. They settled in Linden, where they enjoyed retirement, traveling, fishing on the Tennessee River, and their friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Ronald L. Borton. Survivors include her children, Richard Alexa, Melvin Alexa, Tina (Lance) Scobba, Joel (Janine) Alexa, and David Alexa; brother, George Allen; two granddaughters and four grandsons. Online condolences may be offered at www.williamsfh.com.