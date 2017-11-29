COLA YOUNG RAMEY

Ms. Ramey, 85, of Florence, Alabama, formerly of Linden, died Monday, November 20, 2017, at her residence. A funeral service was held Friday, November 24, 2017, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Linden First Baptist Church, with Tommy Ferguson officiating. Burial was at the Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late William Clifford Young and Sara Jane Oxford Young. She retired at the age of 74 from the Alabama State Forensic Scientist Department, was an avid Alabama football fan, and a member of the Central Baptist Church in Florence. Survivors include her son, Joel Ramey of Florence; sisters, Dean Kirk and Nancy (Sal) Carollo, both of Linden; four nieces and two nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.