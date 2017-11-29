BETTY GLEN GOODMAN McCOY

Ms. McCoy, 91, of Lobelville, died Monday, November 20, 2017, at Waverly Healthcare & Rehab Center. A funeral service was held Wednesday, November 22, 2017, 10:00 a.m., at McDonald Funeral Homes of Perry County in Lobelville. Burial was at Chessor Cemetery in Coble. She was born in Marked Tree, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Jesse H. Goodman and Mamie Ethel Hime Goodman. She was a member of the Methodist Church and a retired machine operator for Red Kap Industries. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James Howard McCoy. Survivors include a daughter, Ethel Carmical, of Waverly; a son, Jesse Loyd (Faye) McCoy of Lobelville; a brother, James H. (Peggy) Goodman of Hot Springs, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Gina (Keith) Beasley, Chris (Alana) Carmical, Daniel McCoy, Tina (J.R.) Pearcy, and Jason (Sherry) McCoy; fourteen great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren.