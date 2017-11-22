RENO WOLFEGANG SUEHR

Mr. Suehr, 21, of Linden, died Monday, November 13, 2017, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, November 17, 2017, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Frank Chriswell officiating. Burial was at the Suehr Family Cemetery on Lick Creek. He was born in Rome, Georgia, the son of James Edward Suehr and Geannell Drake Suehr, who survive. He was a 2015 graduate of Perry County High School. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his sisters, Mary Ann Till of Alabama; and Nannette (Jeffery) Jones and Nadeen (Blake Kimble) Suehr, both of Linden; a brother, Timothy Cuevas of Linden; grandparents, James Patrick Suehr and Rose Marie Suehr, Ruby Drake and Jimmy Anthony Drake; nephews, Jaxon Jones and Parker Till; nieces, Jazlyn Jones, Trinity and Isabella Till, and Emzley Kimble; and a host of other loving family members and friends.