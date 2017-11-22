PERRY COUNTY VETERANS DEDICATED BLDG.

Family, friends, and veterans joined on November 11, 2017, to dedicate the Home Long Memorial Veterans Building at Linden’s Veterans Park.

The late Mr. Long, who was born in 1910 and was a lifelong resident of Perry County, served from 1943 to 1945 in World War II as a teaching sergeant. He worked here as a teacher, coach, principal, supervisor, and Superintendent of Schools in his long career which culminated as Educational Television Supervisor for the Tennessee Department of Education. An avid Yankees fan, Mr. Long played baseball for Freed-Hardeman, Murray State, and MTSU.

The building was constructed in 1937 and has served the Perry County Fair, as the Tennessee Homer Long Army National Guard Armory, and since 1998 the meeting place for the DAV, VFW, VVA, and Perry County Veterans Association.

Family members of Mr. Long who attended the dedication are pictured: grandson-in-law and granddaughter Dan and Melody Reeves, daughter Linda Long Milam, and great grandson Jackson Reeves.