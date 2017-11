The Buffalo River Review is now accepting children’s Santa letters for publication in the annual Christmas issue.

The absolute deadline for submission is Friday, December 1, so that letters can be typeset and forwarded to the North Pole in time for Santa to complete his list.

Mail the letters to P.O. Box 914, Linden TN 37096, email to brreview@tds.net, or drop off at 115 South Mill Street, Linden.