KENT VAUCLAIN BISSELL

Mr. Bissell, 63, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at Alive Hospice in Nashville. A memorial service was held Saturday, November 18, 2017, 3:00 p.m., at the Linden Church of God, with Rick Cottrell officiating. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Clay Sink Baptist Church Cemetery in Webster, Florida. He was born in Stamford, Connecticut, the son of the late William Cullen Morris Bissell, Sr. and Mary Fay Vauclain Bissell. He spent his career in house construction, manufacturing industry, and property management. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Bissell, Jr., and adopted brother, Arthur Johnson. Survivors include his wife, Deborah; sons, Kent Jr. and David Bissell, both of Old Town, Florida; stepdaughter, Kristin (Ross) Patterson of Fults, Illinois; grandson, Trysten Johnson; sister, Connie Swindell of Marion, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.