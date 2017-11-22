KENNETH RICHARD “DICK” GRAVES

Mr. Graves, 70, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, died Saturday, November 11, 2017. A funeral service was held Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 1:00 p.m., at Scott Funeral Home. Burial was at Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison. He was born in Jeffersonville, the son of the late Samuel Otto Graves and Martha Graves Paynter. He served his country in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. Survivors include his wife of twenty years, Sue Graves; a daughter, Sarah Murillo; two stepchildren, Timothy (Barbara) Fleace, and Terri (Dennis) Byrd; a half-brother, Harry “Skip” Paynter; a half-sister, Lynn Paynter; and nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Breanna, Kaitlyn, Gabriella “Gabby”, Matthew (Madeline), Hannah, Eli, Caitlyn (Chevy), Michael, and Kelcie. Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Association of Clark County or the Wounded Warrior Project.