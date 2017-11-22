JAMES BRASHER

Mr. Brasher, 91, of Linden, died Saturday, November 18, 2017, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service is being held today, Wednesday, November 22, 2017, 1:00 p.m., in the Parsons Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. He was the son of the late Ida Mae Smith Brasher and James Clarence Brasher. Survivors include his wife, Lillie Mae Brasher of Linden; sons, James Lee Brasher of Michigan, and James Gary Brasher of Hermitage; a daughter, Deborah Jo Hammons of Memphis; a sister, Iona Gran of Michigan, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.