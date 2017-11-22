COPELAND RUNNING FOR COUNTY TRUSTEE

Shane Copeland recently announced he is seeking election as Trustee on the August 2018 ballot. He released the following statement to voters:

“I, Shane Copeland, am announcing today my candidacy for office of Perry County Trustee.

“I am a lifelong, born and raised resident of Perry County, the son of Janet Hayes of the Marsh Creek community and the late Ralph Copeland. My wife Katrina and I make our home in the Mill Hollow/ Hurricane Creek community. We have three sons whom we are very proud of: Justin, Lukas, and Sawyer Copeland.

“I consider myself blessed to have had the opportunity in my lifetime to come to know many of the people of Perry County and would love the chance to work for and get to know you all.

“I am always inspired by the way we all come together as a community to help one another. If elected I will bring this spirit to the office, working together and cooperating with all departments and citizens for the good of our county.

“My goal is to run a successful office with a welcoming and approachable atmosphere, to aide our elected officials, and serve our citizens well with respect.

“I am looking forward to visiting as many of you as possible in our Lobelville and Linden communities and am grateful for this opportunity and your consideration. I promise to work hard and serve you well. Thank you.”