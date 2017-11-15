TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE: QUALLS

WHEREAS, on the 13th day of March, 2013, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 110, page 120, James Cody Qualls, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2017, AT 2:15 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

A tract of land located in the Second Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, being a portion of those parcels conveyed to Benedict J. Gasparro, et al. by warranty deeds from Sara D. Wooten and Sam Wooten as recorded in Deed Book F-9, Page 319, and Deed Book H-11, Page 250, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set on the centerline of a 50-foot wide road easement (Deed Book F-9, Page 319), the same being the southwest corner of Charles and Vanessa Mayberry (Deed Book F-9, Page 686), the northeast corner of Joseph and Sherry Tippit (Deed Book H-11, Page 340), and the northeast corner of the tract herein described; and runs thence South 51 degrees 02 minutes 07 seconds West 211.67 feet with the centerline and the west line of said Tippit parcel to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set; thence leaving said centerline and west line runs North 38 degrees 37 minutes West 742.16 feet with a severance line of Gasparro, et al. (Deed Book H-11, Page 250) and continuing with a severance line of Gasparro et al. (Deed Book F-9, Page 319) to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set on the centerline of a 20-foot wide easement (Deed Book F-9, Page 319); thence continuing with said severance line and with said centerline as follows: North 27 degrees 30 minutes 42 seconds East, 108.09 feet to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set; thence North 54 degrees 35 minutes 58 seconds East 56.62 feet to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set; thence North 72 degrees 13 minutes 41 seconds East 60.37 feet to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set; thence leaving said centerline and continuing with said severance line South 38 degrees 36 minutes East 759.96 feet to the point of beginning.

Containing 3.75 acres within these bounds by a Category 2 Survey done June 15, 1998, according to survey by Devon R. Acheson, TN RLS No. 1867, 201 School St., Linden, TN 37096.

Included in this conveyance is a 1997 Horton mobile home, Vehicle Identification Number H82780GLR, located on the above described property.

Being Tract No. One of the property conveyed to James Cody Qualls by warranty deed of George Vernon Andrews dated March 13, 2013, recorded in Book D-15, page 681, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

This property is an improved tract identified as tax map 26, parcel 15.14, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 195 Green Hollow Road, Linden, TN; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee through unpaid county taxes for 2017 assessed as tax map 26, parcel 15.14, are now due and payable in the amount of $222.00.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 15th day of November, 2017.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341

Linden, TN 37096

B 11/29