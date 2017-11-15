TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE: MORRIS

WHEREAS, on the 21st day of May, 2014, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 113, page 433, Karen Morris and William Morris, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2017, AT 2:00 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

Beginning on a point in the north right-of-way of Highway No. 20, the Southeast corner of J. Graham lot of record in Deed Book C-5,

Page 131, ROPCT, and the Southwest corner of Stanley Bunche’s lot of record in Deed Book E-6, Page 198, ROPCT, of which this is a part; and runs thence North 111 feet to a point in a fence, Bunch’s Northwest corner; thence North 80 degrees East 31 feet to a point; thence South 115.3 feet to a point in the North right-of-way of Highway No. 20; thence with the same South 88 degrees West 30.5 feet to a the point of beginning, containing 3,450 square feet, more or less, as per survey of Thomas S. Lawson, Registered Land Surveyor, dated May 9, 1985, compass survey, magnetic bearings.

Being the same property conveyed to William H. Morris and wife, Wilma Morris, as tenants by the entirety, by deed of William H. Morris, dated December 6, 2000, of record in Deed Book Q-20, Page 264, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee. Wilma Morris died, leaving William H. Morris as the surviving tenant. By quitclaim deed dated May 30, 2013, recorded in Book D-15, Page 998, in said Register’s office, the said William H. Morris then conveyed said property to Karen Morris and William H. Morris. The grantor, William H. Morris, is one and the same person as the grantee, William H. Morris.

This property is an improved tract identified as tax map 75L, group H, parcel 7.01, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 217 West Main Street, Linden, TN; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee through unpaid county taxes for 2017 assessed as tax map 75L, group H, parcel 7.01, are now due and payable in the amount of $152.00. Town of Linden through unpaid city taxes assessed as tax map 75L, group H, parcel 7.01, for 2017 are now due and payable in the amount of $31.20; and city taxes for 2016 are now delinquent in the amount of $35.41, plus penalty and interest.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 15th day of November, 2017.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341

Linden, TN 37096

