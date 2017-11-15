SHERIFF WEEMS RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS FROM PUBLIC

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems submitted the following piece to the Buffalo River Review in response to questions he is often asked by the general public.

“’Sheriff, what is wrong with people? What is this world coming to? How do we fix this problem?’

“These questions are asked to me almost daily and are becoming more and more prevalent in the times we are living in. I never give an answer but only agree with the other party as to how twisted our world has become.

“Why don’t I give an answer? The reality is, I don’t have one—and neither does anyone else—only an opinion, that sadly, people do not care to hear.

“I’m not looking for a debate. I’m just sharing my views.

“I was fortunate to be a part of Generation X and grew up in the 80s. Many of you can relate to this as being the best times of your lives. I would not argue one bit. We played outside for hours on end, waded the creeks, caught fire flies, drank from garden hoses, rode in the backs of pickup trucks, went to church, treated our neighbors as family, and most important of all, respected our parents, elders and the law.

“There was fear in this little boy’s heart all the way to becoming a man, and still to this day if I do something bad.

“Fear? It’s not there anymore. Where did it go? Well, we as a society have slowly but surely allowed it to escape. Our busy lifestyles have wrapped us up so tightly that we place our family values on the back burner or maybe even bury them so deeply we may never find them.

“Our society has become so fixated on our jobs, the internet, smart phones, social media, and other technology that we don’t pay attention to what our children are doing, what they are saying, what video games they are playing, or what TV shows they are watching.

“We simply have become accustomed to the fact that as long as our children are occupied and leaving us alone, life is good. Wake up.

“This may strike a nerve with some but I must share this story to show you my views with another reason for what is ‘wrong’ with people today.

“Since I grew up in the 80s, I’m not the most tech savvy person around, but I can get by and some of you can relate. A couple of years ago I bought my son, Cameron, a Wii U console game. I got so frustrated trying to navigate around all the mess over the next hour, I threw my hands up and said forget it.

“I remembered people talking about how the game console was not user friendly and that we should’ve bought an XBox 360. I found an XBox360 and around 10 games from a local for a really good deal and I purchased it. I instantly put the games away and purchased a Lego game to play with my son.

“Recently, I came down with a bad sinus infection and was laid up for a few days. After a while, I was getting bored and starting to go stir crazy. I thought about the games that I had stowed away a couple of years ago and thumbed through the stack: Call of Duty, Modern Warfare, Sniper, Black Ops, Halo, and last but not least, Grand Theft Auto 5. I had heard of the games but never cared to play them or even cared to have a conversation with anyone who had.

“Curiosity got the best of me and I inserted the disc of Grand Theft Auto. To keep the rest of this story as clean as possible, I will be nice. This game literally started with the player robbing a bank and then killing police officers as they responded. The language being used was horrific as the guy talked to the police on the game.

“I turned the game off and threw it in the trash because that’s what it was, trash.

“My friends, our children, teenagers, young adults, and grown people are playing this garbage and there is no doubt in my mind that it is having an effect on the weak-minded ones’ behavior. Here’s an example. Even a young animal will react the way he has been trained when faced with certain stressors.

Growing up in the 80s and 90s, we carried our favorite deer rifles and shotguns in the back glass of our pick-up trucks. Heck, I even had an Owl Head .22 pistol in my glove box. Those guns and nobody else’s guns waltzed up in the schools and started taking innocent lives.

“What changed? Do you want the real answer? Society changed. We started becoming accustomed and accepting everything that was being pushed our way. Our conscience has been seared with a hot iron, if you will. In my upbringing, we had HeMan and Transformers. Nowadays we have South Park, Family Guy, and You Tube.

“It’s no big surprise to me that our society has become what it has when we allow them to play these games, watch unfit television, listen to songs about beating women, and putting a cap in someone. It’s not a surprise when we are not teaching our kids discipline, respect, faith, and love.

“Yes, I will agree, we have been killing one another since Cain killed Able. I will further agree that some people just can’t get right. Our judicial system must start putting these people where they belong. There will always be some evil in the hearts of man. But we don’t have to feed that evil and that’s what our society is doing.

“So what is the fix? Well, if we were living in a fantasy land, like some are, we could ask for a do over. But we all know that’s impossible. I’m not Doc and none of you are Marty McFly. That’s just the cold hard truth.

“Sadly, I’m afraid there isn’t a complete fix. All the garbage that our children are being exposed to, all the guns, machetes, explosives and motor vehicles are not going anywhere.

“If there is any hope at all, we must start here. We must bring back our family values. We must pay attention to our children. We must cut out all the garbage that our children are being exposed to, the best we can. We must be better trained on how to identify mental health problems. Gun laws and restrictions must be enforced aggressively on suspected terrorists, dangerous felons, and people with the onset of mental health problems.

“Most of all, we must teach our kids faith, love, respect, and discipline.

“In the mean time the only thing law enforcement and emergency personal can do is train hard to deal with a situation if it arises. We must hope for the best and expect the worst, as this is the society we have become.”