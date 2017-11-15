SENIOR CENTER FUNDRAISER

Perry County Senior Center will be having a fundraiser this Saturday, November 18, starting at 4:00 p.m. with an evening of music and chili. Tickets are $10 at the door or may be purchased in advance from Martha Mitchener at the Bank of Perry County, or at the Linden Senior Center. Herbert Hinson and his band perform at 4:00, followed by Kindred with Brian Edwards at 5:30, ending with Elvis (Doug Thompson) from Pigeon Forge, who will begin his performance at 7:00. Everyone is invited to support the Senior Centers and enjoy the music and a good meal.