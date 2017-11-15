LEGACY CLUB NOMINATIONS

The nomination period for the Vikings Legacy Club is now open until December 1, 2017.

Each year, there is an open nomination period during which people may nominate a high school athlete, coach, or administrator that they feel has had a significant impact on Perry County athletics (nominated athletes must be at least 10 years removed from their high school graduation date).

Nominations received will be considered for inclusion on this year’s voting ballot which will then be voted on by 50+ former Perry County players, coaches and administrators.

Nominations can be emailed to Vikings LegacyClub@yahoo.com.