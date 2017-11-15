FFA ‘SANTA’ PROGRAM SEEKING DONATIONS

Perry County High School teacher Cindy Rogers has announced that the sixth annual FFA SANTA PROGRAM clothes, toys, a nd food collection drive is now underway and is requesting donations from all citizens of Perry County.

The program is conducted by the Perry County High School FFA students, Cash Express, and Sisterhood Riders.

Rogers, faculty advisor and mentor for the FFA students, explained that FFA organization is focused on community service projects designed to make our county a better place to live.

The students take great pride and work hard on several programs during the year, which includes being partners in the FFA SANTA program.

Citizens are asked to support the program by purchasing toys, clothing, coats, and food, and dropping them off at Perry County High School, Cash Express, and several locations around town.

Cash donations will also be accepted at all locations and will be used to purchase needed clothing or shoes for Perry County’s underprivileged children.

FFA students will sort and wrap the gifts. They will then have a Christmas party in the high school cafeteria on December 12 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., so the kids can come meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and pick-up their gifts.

Last year eighty-six needy children in Perry County received SANTA Program Christmas presents. In addition to toys, many of the children received needed clothing that included shoes, pants, socks, and underwear.

Seventy pairs of shoes were given as presents and the families received a food basket that included fruit and non-perishable items.

This program is for any family in the community that just needs a little extra help through the Christmas holidays.

However, if your child or children have been on the list for the past two years, they will not be able to be on it this year. They will be able to go back on the list for Christmas 2018. This is so the program can serve as many different children in the community as possible.

FFA is asking for your support and that toys, clothing, shoes, food, or money be dropped off between November 20 and December 8 to allow time for sorting and wrapping.

Without these generous donations, many kids would not be able to have any Christmas gifts to open.

If you would like more information about the program or would like to make a donation, please call 589-2831 ext. 2408 or 731-845-9145.

Rogers, FFA students, Cash Express, Sisterhood Riders, and FirstBank wish all citizens a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.