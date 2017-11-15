DRUG ARREST MADE NEAR COUNTY SCHOOLS IN LINDEN

On Tuesday, November 7, 2017, around 9:00 p.m., Chief Deputy Rosson, Narcotics Investigator Joe Donaldson, and Deputy Kirk Wood were working drug interdiction when a traffic stop was made in Linden near Perry County schools.

Officers noticed the driver making furtive movements in the vehicle once it came to a stop.

The driver, Susan Janelle Ewing, was arrested on three counts for possession of Schedule drugs with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver of morphine and hydromorphoneand in a drug free school zone, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia in a drug free school zone.

Ewing’s bond was set at $80,000.

Chief Deputy Rosson said he just doesn’t get it: “I don’t know if people think we are bluffing or what. This stuff is ripping families apart and we are not quitting.”

Sheriff Weems agreed: “Either stop what you’re doing, go somewhere else that will tolerate it, or go to jail. It’s that simple.”

Chief Deputy Rosson said that since the drugs were found within 1,000 feet of a school, the penalties are enhanced.

Sheriff Weems commended his men for being both diligent and aggressive to rid Perry County of this problem.