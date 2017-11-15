CHRISTOPHER BLAKE KIMBLE

Mr. Kimble, 25, of Linden, died Monday, November 6, 2017, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A funeral service was held Thursday, November 9, 2017, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jerry Barber officiating. Burial was at Qualls Cemetery. He was born in Nashville, the son of Jeff Kimble and Sandra Inman Kimble. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Terry Kimble, and Joe and Fredia Duncan Inman. In addition to his parents, survivors include his grandmother, Mary Jane Kimble; and a host of other loving family members and friends.