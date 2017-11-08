WRECK RESULTED IN MULTIPLE INJURIES

A two-vehicle accident Saturday, October 28, 2017, resulted in multiple serious injuries.

The wreck occurred on Highway 412 West, near Lewis Road, just before 9:00 p.m., according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report filed by Trooper Cody Allen.

The report indicates that Reese Brooks, 18, of Linden, was westbound when he crossed the centerline and struck the other vehicle, driven by Cora Beth Sanders, 31, also of Linden, head-on.

The report states that alcohol was observed in the Brooks vehicle; results of a blood test were pending when the report was filed.

Sanders was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center; her daughter, seven year old Ava Kate Sanders, was transported by ambulance to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Brooks was airlifted to Skyline Medical Center. He had three passengers: Benjamin Brooks, 20, of Linden, not injured; Kenan Himes, 20, of Linden, transported by ambulance to Perry Community Hospital; and Montavis Vaughn, 20, of Linden, airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Sanders was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry; Brooks was driving a 1996 Ford XPL registered to Harry and Christine Brooks of Linden.

Information about possible charges was not available at press time.