WARREN G. SMITH

Mr. Smith, 96, of Linden, died Friday, November 3, 2017, at his residence. A funeral service was held Sunday, November 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Keith Fulton officiating. Burial was at the Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Ruben Jackson Smith and Addie Lee DePriest Smith. He was a United States Navy veteran serving during World War II, had retired from Perlie Tire Company, and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Linden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Elena Swafford, Lillie Halford, Ruby Hardin, and Eula Broadway, and brothers, Hubert and Henry Smith. Survivors include his wife, Margie Nell Lawrence Smith; a daughter, Judy (Robert) Blankenship of Lafayette; a son, Jerry (Patty) Smith of Rockledge, Florida; a brother, R.J. Smith of Michigan; grandchildren, Jeremy Smith, Brett Smith, Amy Pedigo, Mitzi Jones, David Hill; great grandchildren, Elliette Smith, Evan Smith, Brooks Smith, Kyla Hill, Nicholas Pedigo, Parker Hellard, Bethany Grubb, Carson Pedigo, Maggie Jones, and Brock Jones; and a host of other loving family members and friends.