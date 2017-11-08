TURKEY CONTEST

Thirty Review readers will win birds in the annual Great Turkey Giveaway. You can find the entry forms in this issue.

One grand prize recipient—drawn from the winning entries—will also win all the dinner fixings to go with their turkey.

This year’s sponsoring businesses:

–Bank of Perry County, Linden;

–Bank of Perry County, Lobelville;

–Sonic Drive-In, Linden’;

–Food Giant, Linden;

–Hens & Hogs BBQ, Linden;

–Duncan’s Ace Hardware, Linden;

–Duren’s Health Mart Pharmacy, Linden

–Tucker Insurance, Linden;

–Walk-in Clinic, Linden;

–Parts City, Linden;

–Perry Farmers Co-Op, Linden;

–FirstBank, Linden;

–Miss Mary Pauline’s Antiques & Gifts, Linden;

–United Country/Richardson Real Estate, Linden;

–B&H Drive In, Linden­

Cut out the official coupons, provide the needed information, then visit the businesses and drop your entries into the boxes provided.

Winners will be notified by phone on Wednesday and Thursday, November 15 & 16, and may pick up their turkeys at the Buffalo River Review office on Friday, November 17, between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m., only.

Good luck, and thanks for participating.