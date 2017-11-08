Hundreds of Perry County residents are on a mission to make a lasting impact on children in need.

They are looking beyond their own wish lists and packing shoeboxes for boys and girls around the world—for many of the children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.

From November 13 to 20, Perry County residents will transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope filled with school supplies, hygiene items, notes of encouragement and fun toys, such as a doll or soccer ball.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, will deliver these shoebox gifts to children overseas living in extreme poverty or affected by war, disease and natural disaster.

Perry County residents are not alone in their effort to help children around the world. More than 150,000 volunteers including families, churches and other groups are linking arms across the country to contribute to the largest Christmas project of its kind.

In 2017, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach 12 million children, with gift-filled shoeboxes coming from the local area.

Drop off donations at First Baptist Church of Linden, 138 W. Main Street, Linden, TN 37096. Collection hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. through November 20, and by appointment on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday by calling 931-589-2769 or First Baptist Office at 589-2227.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

By going online to give the suggested donation of $9 per shoebox gift, participants can follow their box to discover where in the world it will be delivered.

They can also pack a shoebox gift online and even upload a photo and note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.

The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 146 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

