NOTICE OF PUBLIC INPUT

There will be public input meetings on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at the times and locations below for the City of Lobelville and Town of Linden. The purpose of these meetings is to discuss and seek input from the community regarding Park & Recreation Master Plans being developed for each community.

Attendance and input from the community would be greatly appreciated and the City of Lobelville and Town of Linden urges all residents to attend. The City of Lobelville and Town of Linden do not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability. If accessibility assistance is needed, please contact City Hall at the location you plan to attend.

Meeting Locations & Times

City of Lobelville – 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. – City Hall – 55 South Main Street, Lobelville, TN 37097

Town of Linden – 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Town Hall – 216 East Main Street, Linden, TN 37096

City of Lobelville – 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. – City Hall – 55 South Main Street, Lobelville, TN 37097

Town of Linden – 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Town Hall – 216 East Main Street, Linden, TN 37096

Robby J. Moore, Mayor, Town of Lobelville

Wess Ward, Mayor, City of Linden

