CARRIE NELL SHEPARD DePRIEST

Mrs. DePriest, 90, of Waverly, died Sunday, October 29, 2017, at Waverly Healthcare Center. A funeral service was held Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 3:00 p.m., in the Humphreys County Funeral Home Chapel, with Jeff Keele officiating. Burial was at Richlawn Cemetery. She was born in Beardstown, the daughter of the late William “Billy” Shepard and Byron May DePriest Shepard. She was a member of the Waverly Church of Christ, Humphreys County Homemaker’s Club, and the American Red Cross. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, James Edward DePriest; a daughter, Jill DePriest Whitfield; and a brother, Billy Shepard. Survivors include her son, Danny Shepard (Katherine) DePriest of Clarksville; a sister, Virginia Carmical of Lobelville; grandchildren, Haylee Bradley (Justin) Maples, Emily (Nathaniel) Ballard, Ashley Whitfield, Britt (Anne) DePriest, and Amy DePriest; great grandchildren, Hayston, Tinlee, Jillian, Christopher, Danielle, Austin, Carley, and Chase; and a son-in-law, John Whitfield, Jr. of Waverly.