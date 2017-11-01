PERRY COUNTY YOUTH CENTER FUNDRAISER

BY: MRS. COWBOY

The Perry County Youth Centers(PCYC)will hold its first fundraiser, Burgers and Blues, on Saturday, November 4th from 3-5pm in Downtown Lobelville. The event will be held next to the Lobelville City Hall/Library Building where they have Music on Main Street. We will be selling hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, sodas and water. In addition, we will have face-painting and a corn-hole contest. For the food and fun, we ask that attendees make a donation of their choice – we provide the Burgers and Blues – and you get to pick the price. Django Riders, from Kentucky, will be performing live rock and blues for everyone to enjoy.

The main purpose of PCYC is to serve all youth of Perry County with educational, informational, recreational, psychosocial, and health programs. Another main goal is to provide safe places for youth who need guidance, support, and safety.

The mission statement of PCYC is to identify issues affecting youth, provide resources for youth orientated programs & projects, develop & implement programs for youth, promote public awareness of strengths & abilities of youth, connect youth to services, plan youth activities & youth outreach.

The board members of PCYC envision a county that has the knowledge and will to support and empower all children and youth in reaching their full potential.