PCHS ALUMNI VS. ALUMNI GAME

Both a Lady Vikings and Vikings alumni vs alumni game will be held on Friday, November 10th at the PCHS gym. The Lady Vikings alumni game will begin at 6pm with the men’s game to follow right after. Any PCHS alumnus who played on a PCHS basketball team may sign-up to play (no matter what year you graduated). If you do want to play, please make sure to sign-up before November 10th to ensure that we have the teams set up in advance of the games being played. To sign up for the men’s alumni game, email Coach Kirk Haston at Khaston35@yahoo.com or message Coach Haston on Facebook. To sign up for the ladies’ alumni game, email Coach Kristal Edney at kristaledney_23@hotmail.com. Admission for the alumni game will be $2 for adults and $1 for all students.