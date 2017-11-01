MULTIPLE AGENCY TEAMWORK LEADS TO MASSIVE DRUG BUST

According to a Perry County Sheriff’s Office press release, a Tuesday accident in Lewis County resulted in multiple agencies working together to deal a massive blow to the drug traffic in Perry County.

The driver of the vehicle, Daniel Ranger, was just arrested weeks ago in Perry County on drug charges and was found to have nearly $100,000 of suspected drug money in his possession.

Officers at the scene found a cooler that held approximately 2lbs. of methamphetamine and $20,000 in cash. Ranger was placed under arrest for driving on a revoked license and multiple other charges. Ranger was later transported to his home where the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Drug Task Force conducted a search of Daniel and Tammy Ranger’s home and farm.

When officers arrived at the house on Red Bank Road in Perry County, they found the property occupied by five other people. Brian Powers, Rhonda Powers and James Simmons, all armed and of Hickman County, were arrested. Chris Primm, also armed, of Lobelville, was arrested along with the Rangers. All six suspects could face federal charges.

“We have been investigating both Daniel and Tammy Ranger for over 6 months,” said Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems. “It’s very slow and meticulous work to take down a drug operation. Every “t” must be crossed and every detail documented. Once we get enough evidence to strike, we want to ensure they get the maximum sentence allowed to keep our streets clean. We are confident this bust will not only make a huge difference in drug availability, but it will also send a clear message to anyone who thinks Perry County will tolerate that kind of behavior. We won’t.”

