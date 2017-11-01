BATES ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR PERRY COUNTY MAYOR

“I, Don Bates, am pleased and honored to announce my candidacy for Perry County Mayor.

I am a lifelong resident of Perry County, the son of Donnie Bates and Donna Sue Kirk. I have been married to the former Beth Laxton for 19 years. We have a daughter, Kaitlyn (Curt) Morris, and a son, Parker Bates. A little over a year ago, Curt and Kaitlyn blessed us with our first grandchild, Fiona Rhea Morris. My wife and I both make our living in Linden. You may know Beth as the X-Ray and Lab Technician Supervisor at Perry County Medical Center, and I have been fortunate enough to be employed by the Town of Linden for the past three years.

During my tenure as a city employee, I have been honored to serve in the capacity of Fire Chief for the Linden Volunteer Fire Department. During this time, I, along with Mayor Ward, worked diligently to renew and strengthen the VFD. We were pleased to be able to oversee the construction of a new fire hall. Since its completion in 2016, the Fire Hall has been an asset to the community by not only housing much needed emergency equipment, but providing space for benefits, meetings, and the new TCAT Industrial Maintenance program.

As a taxpayer, and as a husband, father, and son, I am motivated to work hard to bring opportunity to the area for our families. I pledge to work with other areas of local, state, and county governments to bring about the changes that need to take place to entice industry to our county. New industry means growth, and growth means opportunity. I see areas of our county government that need improvement, and believe I can work with our elected officials to bring about positive change in departments that will improve the lives of all Perry Countians.

Most of you know me as someone always willing to have a conversation. I welcome any questions that any citizen might have. I believe that communication and cooperation between our elected officials and our citizens is key to any type of success. If elected, my door will always be open, and I pledge to be open and forthright with each of you about any questions or concerns you have. I look forward to running a positive campaign, meeting citizens, and having real conversations about how to tackle the issues that affect each of us today and ten years from now. I appreciate this opportunity, and will work hard to earn your vote.”