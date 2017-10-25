VADA JOYCE BRYANT

Ms. Bryant, 77, of Columbia, TN, formerly of Lobelville, died Monday, October 16, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Columbia, TN. A funeral service was held Tuesday, October 17, 2017, 10:30 a.m., at Gola-Warren Cemetery. McDonald Funeral Homes of Perry County was in charge of the arrangements. She was born in Flatwoods, TN, the daughter of the late Commodore Carlton Crowell and Edith Tatum Crowell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wayne Bryant. Survivors include her sisters, Gayle Staggs’ (Danny), of Columbia, TN, and Melanie Westbrooks (John), of Nashville, TN.